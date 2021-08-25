Kamaal R Khan aka KRK took to his official social media handle to react to the defamation case filed by Manoj Bajpayee. Scroll down to see what he has to say.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: It's no news that KRK is one of the most controversial celebrities in Bollywood. Time and again his name keeps popping up for being filed a case against him for his tweets. The same happened again, and this time, it was Manoj Bajpayee who filed a criminal defamation case against the self-proclaimed critic.

Yes, the actor slapped KRK with this case in an Indore court. As per news agency PTI, Bajpayee's lawyer in a press release said that the actor first filed the criminal complaint in the court of judicial magistrate first class under IPC section 500. He then registered the criminal case against KRK.

The case was filed regarding a tweet that was posted by KRK on July 26 staining Manoj Bajpayee's public image. KRK even tweeted for Manoj Bajpayee's show The Family Man calling it 'soft porn'. He also called Bajpayee ganjedi (drug addict) and many other things.

On the other hand, when Kamaal R Khan came across the defamation suit filed against him, he took to his official Twitter handle and tweeted a poll. He wrote, "Do you think that every Bollywood Wala will file a defamation case on me within next two years?"

Do you think that every Bollywood Wala will file a defamation case on me within next two years? — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) August 25, 2021

Apart from Manoj Bajpayee, not long ago Salman Khan too had filed a defamation case against the critic for baseless allegations made against him. Amidst the case, KRK even got into a Twitter brawl with singer Mika Singh who came in support of Salman Khan and ranted against KRK for his tweets.

