New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Manoj Bajpayee is currently having back-to-back releases starting from his Amazon Prime's most loved series 'The Family Man'. But seems like not everyone is in love with the actor as recently comedian Sunil Pal shared a comment on Manoj Bajpayee saying that he is 'Badtameez' and 'gira hua aadmi'.

Yes, the comedian not just used these insults for the actor but also called his show 'The Family Man', as 'p*rn'. You read that right! Pal was critical of Manoj's web series plot about the actor's on-screen wife having an alleged affair with her colleague. He also pointed out Manoj's reel life daughter Dhriti to be a minor and still having a boyfriend older than his age.

Meanwhile, when Manoj Bajpayee came across the comedian's remarks against him, he said that he understood that people do not have work these days. He even took a jibe at Sunil Pal saying that he has been in these circumstances and mentioned that people should meditate in these situations.

On the other hand, talking about the work front, Manoj Bajpayee will next be seen in Neena Gupta and Sakshi Tanwar starter Dial 100 which will premier on OTT platform Zee5 on August 6.

Manoj Bajpayee opened up about working with actresses Neena Gupta and Sakshi Tanwar in the upcoming suspense thriller. For Neena Gupta he said, "Neena Gupta is our senior and she puts in her own self in each and every role that she does and she plays it from her gut and there is no false note - it is all coming from her own life experiences and that makes it so adorable and impactful."

Talking about Sakshi, he revealed that he has known the actress for many years. "Sakshi Tanwar is somebody I know from many years since she was in college and I was a little more experienced in theatre - I have done a play with her when she was in Dramatics society where she played the lead role and I was the director so I know her from that time."

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal