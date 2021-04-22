As Manoj Bajpayee is all set to ring in his 52nd birthday, we have brought you a list of his digital works that proves that no one can beat him in the digital world as well.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment: When we talk about versatility, the first name that comes to our mind is Manoj Bajpayee. In the span of 24 years of his career, the actor didn't restrict himself to one genre and has essayed many path-breaking roles. His journey in the film industry had several bumps, however, his journey from 70mm to 6 inches was impeccable. Manoj never fails to impress his fans with his prolific acting, even with his digital debut, The Family Man, he set the benchmark high for the other superstars. Ever since then, his fans are eagerly waiting for the second season of the series. Now and then, he keeps hitting the headlines for The Family Man 2's release date. Apart from the web series, the actor has also starred in several films on a digital platform that received immense appreciation from both critics and fans.

Now, as Manoj Bajpayee is all set to ring in his 52nd birthday, we have brought you a list of his digital works that proves that no one can beat him in the digital world as well.

The Family Man

In the action-thriller, Manoj essayed the role of an Intelligence Officer who is on a mission to stop a terrorist attack. This web series was immense applaud by the audience, and now his fans are waiting for the sequel.

Mrs. Serial Killer

In the crime-thriller, Manoj played the role of Jacquline Fernandez's husband Dr Mukhrjee, who gets arrested in a serial killing case. His prolific acting in the film makes to the must-watch list.

Suraj Pai Mangal Bhari

In the satirical comedy-drama film, Manoj essayed the role of a wedding detective named Madhu Mangal Rane in the film. His comical timing, punch lines and rivalry with Suraj Singh Dhillon were just unmissable.

Silence...Can you Hear It?

In the thriller film, Manoj essayed the role of a cop ACP Avinash Verma, who works in the narcotics agency but has been assigned a Pooja Chaudhary Murder Case at the request of the girl's father. His effortless acting in the film kept the viewers hooked to the last as to how he will solve the entangled murder case.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv