Manoj Bajpayee Bets He Could Have Solved 'Farzi' Case Better Than Vijay Sethupathi's Michael | WATCH

Shahid Kapoor-starrer web series Farzi, which is currently premiering on the OTT platform Amazon Prime, has been garnering positive reviews from all over the nation. Farzi, which also stars Vijay Sethupathi in a pivotal role, has been directed by Raj and DK, who is also a creator of The Family Man. Netizens also believe that both, Farzi and Family Man, belong to the same universe.

Now, on Saturday, Prime Video shared a video that featured Manoj Bajpayee as Srikant Tiwari. He looks into the camera and says, "Have to be sure these days whether it’s real or fake. This note has given my friend Michael (Vijay Sethupathi in Farzi) sleepless nights."

Srikant then introduces three main characters before being cut off by a call from The Family Man character Chellam sir. Srikant states after the video, "If my team had been assigned the work, we would have finished it by now. What do you think, guys?

Farzi also stars Raashi Khanna in the lead role. It introduces the rise of a villain who doubles as a hero and could show up in Raj & D.K's renowned universe in the future. Farzi show revolves around an artist (played by Shahid Kapoor) with a difficult upbringing hopes to succeed and amass a fortune that will allow him to fulfil all of his desires.

Farzi is set in the same universe as the cherished web series The Family Man starring Manoj Bajpayee, but it is an entirely separate planet. There are no similarities in the filmmaking style, editing, or characterization. Naturally, the main character in this story is from the middle class, just like in The Family Man.