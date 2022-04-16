New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Veteran Hindi actor and showbiz personality Manju Singh, best known for shows such as Swaraj, Ek Kahani, and Show Time, passed away at the age of 73. The actress lost the battle of life due to cardiac arrest. According to Manju's family, the actress passed away in Mumbai on Thursday. Lyricist, singer, and screenwriter Swanand Kirkire took to Twitter and mourn Manju's demise.

Expressing grief, Swanand shared that Manju was the one who brought him to Mumbai and gave him his first writing opportunity. He wrote, "Manju Singh is no more. Manju ji brought me from Delhi to Mumbai to write her show Swaraj for Doordarshan. She made many wonderful shows Ek Kahani, Show Time etc for DD. Hrishikesh Mukherjee's Golmaal Ki Ratna Hamari Pyaari Manju ji how can you forget your love. Goodbye."

Take a look:

मंजू सिंह जी नहीं रही ! मंजू जी मुझे दिल्ली से मुंबई लायी थी दूरदर्शन के लिए उनका शो स्वराज लिखने ! उन्होंने DD के लिए कई नायब शोज़ एक कहानी, शो टाइम आदि बनाए थे . हृषिकेश मुखर्जी की फ़िल्म गोलमाल की रत्ना हमारी प्यारी मंजू जी आपका प्यार कैसे भूल सकता है .. अलविदा ! pic.twitter.com/aKFvMJeFYF — Swanand Kirkire (@swanandkirkire) April 15, 2022

Manju was fondly called the didi by her industry colleagues and featured in filmmaker Hrishikesh Mukherjee's 1979 classic film Gol Maal, playing the role of Ratna.

As per Manju's daughter Suparna, the noted producer took her last breath at her residence on Thursday morning.

"She passed away due to a stroke at around 10 am on Thursday at her residence," Suparna was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

Manju's family performed her last rites on Saturday (April 16) as the family was waiting for her granddaughter to arrive from New York.

Being one of the pioneers in the Indian television industry, Manju produced several remarkable shows Swaraj, Ek Kahani, and Show Time among others.

Manju also emphasised national, social, and cultural issues in her shows. The renowned producer began her journey back in 1983 with Show Time. Manju's other show Ek Kahani was based on literary short stories from several regional languages.

Manju also anchored a children's program, Khel Khilone, which she conducted for seven years. The producer survived by her daughters Suparna, Shalini, and son Gautam.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen