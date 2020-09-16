New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: After Rhea Chakraborty's arrest in the drug angle related to the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, other Bollywood celebs have also come under the radar of NCB. Now, Former Shiromani Akali Dal MLA Manjinder Singh Sirsa has filed a complaint with the Narcotics Control Bureau, asking the agency to investigate the 'alleged drug party' organised by filmmaker Karan Johar last year.

Along with photographs of the complaint application, Manjinder Singh Sirsa wrote on Twitter, “I met Sh. Rakesh Asthana, Chief of Narcotics Bureau at BSF headquarter, Delhi regarding submission of complaint for investigation & action against film Producer Kaan Johar & others for organizing a drug party at his residence in Mumbai. That party video must be investigated into!"

The complaint reads names of several popular Bollywood stars including, Deepika Padukone, Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Malaika Arora, and Shahid Kapoor. On September 15, Sirsa also shared a video from the party last year and wrote, “#UDTABollywood - Fiction Vs Reality. Watch how the high and mighty of Bollywood proudly flaunt their drugged state!! I raise my voice against #DrugAbuse by these stars. RT if you too feel disgusted.”

However, in an early interview with Rajeev Masand, Karan Johar rubbished the news and said, “There were achieving members of the industry who were having an easy night out after a hard week of work, having a good time. I took that video with all the earnestness... would I be putting out that video if there was anything happening at all, I am not stupid.”

