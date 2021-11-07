New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Cancer is one of the most fatal diseases and there have been a lot of Bollywood celebs who have been through tough times and conquered their battle with it. One of them is actress Manisha Koirala. She contracted ovarian cancer in 2012 and fought with it successfully in 2015.

Recently, on the occasion of the National Cancer Awareness Day 2021 the actress took to her official social media handle to recall her struggling days and shared a series of throwback pictures from the time when she was undergoing the cancer treatment. Koirala even posted a note paying homage to those who succumbed to the chronic disease.

Taking to her Instagram account, Manisha wrote, “On this National Cancer Awareness Day, I want to wish everyone who is going through this arduous journey of cancer treatment, a lot of love and success. ‘I know the journey is tough, but you are tougher than that.’ I want to pay my respects to those who succumbed to it and celebrate it with those who conquered it. We need to spread the awareness on the disease and all the stories that are filled with hope need to be told and retold. Let’s be kind to ourselves and to the world. I'd pray for everyone’s health and wellbeing. Thank you."

Take a look at Manisha Koirala's Instagram post here:

For the unversed, the actress battled the cancer for three years and was going through her treatments in US. Meanwhile, after she was declared 'cancer-free', the actress happened to resume her acting career in Bollywood.

On the work front, Manisha was seen in 2018's film Sanju which was Sanjay Dutt's biopic. In the film, she played the role of the actor's mother and veteran actress Nargis. Apart from that, Manisha was also seen in film 'Dear Maya'.

