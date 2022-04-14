New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: Currently everyone's attention is on Ranbir Kapoor's and Alia Bhatt's grand wedding at Vastu in Mumbai. The wedding is about to begin in soon and guests from Bhatt and Kapoor's clan, close friends, and family have started arriving at the wedding venue all decked up.

From Kareena Kapoor Khan to Riddhima Sahni to Karan Johar, here's who wore what at RALIA's wedding:

Kareena Kapoor Khan being the diva she is, the actress always dresses to slay! The very beautiful Kareena Kapoor donned a stunning classic zari Embroidered timeless organza saree by Manish Malhotra. Meanwhile, Saif Ali Khan wore a light pink Kurta and white coat. Yesterday Kareena Kapoor had donned a sliver lehenga by MM worth Rs 6 Lakh.

Ranbir Kapoor's mother veteran actress Neetu Kapoor and sister Riddhima Kapoor looked regal in Abu Jani Saneed Khosla. Neetu Kapoor wore a colourfull with yellow base lehenga while, Riddhima donned a golden attire and complimented it with green stones. Also, Samaira Sahni looked like a doll in Pink frock. The mother daughter duo looked beautiful in thier mehendi and haldi looks too. Neetu Kapoor Had donned AbuJani's white saree worth Rs 1.5 Lakh while Riddhima adorned Manhis Malhotra's silver sequinned saree worth Rs 1 lakh.

While caught in a glimpe Karisma Kapoor with a head gear and long earings looked radiant for Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's wedding ceremony. Yesterday in Mehendi, Lolo had donned a beautiful mustard Anarkali suit.

Alia Bhatt's mother Soni Razdan and Sister Shaheen Bhatt also looked radiant in their attires. Soni Razdan was seen wearing a pink saree with heavy jewllery.

Meanwhile, Karan Johar in his unique style graced the wedding ceremonies in Manish Malhotra's outfit. For wedding day he wore baby Pink Sherwani and for Mehendi Karan had wore Yellow Kurta Pajama.

Meanwhile, as per reports, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are likely to make their first public appearance at 7pm on April 14th. It is also being reported that Ranbir and Alia will be a Sabyasachi's groom and Bride.

Posted By: Ashita Singh