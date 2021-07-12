After Mandira Bedi's husband, filmmaker Raj Kaushal passed away due to cardiac arrest a few days ago, she stepped out for a walk with mom. Scroll down to watch the video.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: After the untimely demise of her husband, filmmaker Raj Kaushal, Mandira Bedi was spotted taking a walk with her mother.

The actress and her mom were papped on the streets as they stepped out in the morning. In the clip, Mandira was seen wearing a black tank top, a pair of leggings and a mask. She was busy talking with her mother.

For the unversed, Mandira's husband Raj Kaushal passed away on June 30 due to cardiac arrest. Ever since, the actress has been keeping away from social media. However, she did post a series of pics remembering her husband after a few days of his demise.

She captioned the pic with a 'broken heart' emoji. In the pics, she can be seen all smiles posing with Raj as the duo have a glass of wine together.

For the unversed, Mandira Bedi married Raj Kaushal in 1999. She gave birth to a son named Vir who was born in 2011 and later in 2020 the couple decided to adopt a daughter named Tara.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Mandira Bedi shot to fame with her daily soap 'Shanti' which was also considered one of the first daily soaps on Indian television. Apart from that, she has featured in many TV serials and reality shows. Bedi has also worked in films including Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge and more.

