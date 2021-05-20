Actress Mandira Bedi took to her social media handle and shared a fitness video, where she can be seen practicing handstand. Read on to know more about the benefits of the pose.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: The new COVID-19 strain is affecting the whole country and how. People are facing severe issues like breathing problems, lung infections and more. This led many state government to impose lockdowns and curfews in their regions in order to control the spread of the disease. As a result, the people who are indoors, especially celebs have been sharing their interesting videos of workouts.

Recently, actress Mandira Bedi has shared a fitness video, where she can be seen practicing handstand. She took to her social media handle and wrote, "My #10aday !! A part of my routine everyday. Sometimes 10, sometimes 20. And some day I will do a nice long one. With no wall. But no hurry. No pressure !... Oh and I sped these up, only so as not to get into #igtv #handstand #karmkarophalkichintamatkaro"

Benefits of handstand





There are a lot of health benefits of handstand. It not just keeps your physical health intact but is very good for your mental health as well. Take a look at some of the advantages of practicing this pose everyday.





Kills stress

Any form of exercise, as per studies, are good for your mental health. Yes, working out releases happy hormones which boosts your mood and keeps you positive. And in this case, handstand is known to do that fairly well. Yes, this yoga pose actually increases your blood flow to the brain as your body is upside down. This not just makes you feel relaxed but even increases your immunity. Increases strength COVID-19 virus and the medicines and steroids used to cure it affect your health and make your body weak. Therefore, if you practice handstand daily, you can enhance your core strength and along with that your upper body also gets stronger. You tend to gain muscle strength if you practice this pose daily. Works great for gastrointestinal system This pose works wonders for abdominal issues which affect your gastrointestinal system. And handstand makes your bowels upside down which increases the blood flow due to gravity. This process makes the blood reach muscles and glands which is very necessary to absorb nutrients. Also, handstand helps in cleansing your body cells.

