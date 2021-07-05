Mandira Bedi took to her official social media account to share the pictures. Her husband Raj Kaushal passed away a few days ago due to cardiac arrest.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Actress Mandira Bedi shared a few flashback photos with her husband Raj Kaushal after he passed away recently. She took to her official Instagram handle to drop a series of old happy pics where the duo can be seen having dinner together. Both Mandira and her husband Raj are holding wine glasses while posing and smiling for the camera.

She captioned the images without writing anything and just shared a 'heartbreak' emoji.

Take a look at Mandira Bedi's Instagram pic here:

For the unversed, Raj Kaushal got a cardiac arrest and died on June 30, Wednesday morning. His prayer meet or chautha was held over this weekend.

A lot of the couple's friends and family attended the meet including Mouni Roy, Ashish Chaudhary, Huma Qureshi, Samir Soni, Apurva Agnihotri and more. Meanwhile, celebs like Ronit Roy, Raveena Tandon and others attended the late filmmaker's funeral.

Apart from her Instagram post, Mandira even changed her Instagram DP to black to mourn the demise of her husband.

Meanwhile, Mandira was lauded on social media by colleagues and fans for performing the last rites of her husband by herself. Raj Kaushal and Mandira Bedi have two kids, a boy Vir and a girl Tara who the duo recently adopted.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal