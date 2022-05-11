New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: TV presenter Mandira Bedi is having a gala time on her vacation in Phuket, Thailand. The actress is definitely giving all her fans vacation vibes with her pictures on social media. Bedi is an active social media user and often shares posts and videos from her day-to-day life. Just like that, the actress shared happy pictures from her vacation.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, Mandira shared a bunch of pictures where she can be seen having time of her life. In the pictures, Mandira can be seen standing on a beach as she poses for the camera. The actress is wearing red swimwear along with a bandana.

Sharing the pictures, Mandira wrote, "Thank you for the sunshine, the sea, the sand, and the brilliant 4 days. It made my week, it made my month."

Take a look at Mandira's post here:

After the post went online, fans spammed the comment section with heart and love emojis. Apart from fans, Mandira's dearest friend and actress Mouni Roy wrote "my" and added a few fire emojis. Apart from the pictures, Mandira also shared a story on her Instagram stories, where his son can be seen learning to swim in the pool.

Mandira also shared a bunch of pictures and videos last week, where she can be seen enjoying the beach time. Sharing the specific video, the actress wrote, "No words of description needed."

Take a look here:

On the professional front, Mandira starred in TV shows such as CID, 24, and Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. The actress gained massive popularity from her titular role in Shanti. In movies, the actress was a part of the super-hit film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol.

The actress was last seen in the 2019 thriller drama Saaho, which starred Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead roles. Back in 2021, the actress suffered a massive personal loss, as her husband Raj Kaushal died.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen