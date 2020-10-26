Mandira shared the photo in which she is posing with her daughter Tara, son Vir and husband Raj and they all are looking adorable together, see photo.

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: Actress Mandira Bedi on Monday shared a piece of heartwarming news with her fans as she welcomed her four-year-old daughter through adoption. Taking to Instagram, she shared an emotional post along with a photo of her daughter who she named Tara Bedi Kaushal.

She wrote in her post, "She has come to us... like a blessing from above... our little girl, Tara. Four years and a bit... with eyes that sparkle like stars... sister to her Vir. Welcoming her home... With open arms and pure love. Grateful, thankful. blessed. Tara Bedi Kaushal. Became a part of our family on 28th July 2020."

For the unknown, the DDLJ actress and her husband Raj Kaushal are parents to 9-year-old son Vir. Mandira shared the photo in which she is posing with her daughter Tara, son Vir and husband Raj and they all are looking adorable together.

As she shared the post, her fans congratulated her and many of the users said: "God bless you and your family." Nutritionist Pooja Makhija also commented and wrote, "Big hug to our Tara! You’ve wait longgggg for her!" while wrestler Sangram Singh exclaimed, "Proud of you Mandiraaa ji. God bless you all."

Last year, Mandira in an interview with HT said, "Raj and I wanted a sister for Vir. My son is eight and we are looking at adopting a girl who could be between two-and-a-half to four-years-old. We have already thought of a name for her. We are going to call her Tara. Unfortunately, the procedure hasn’t moved forward since then. I’m eagerly waiting to get approval from them so that we can bring a new addition to our family."

Mandira and Raj got married in 1999 and they welcomed son Vir in 2011. Mandira has featured in shows like CID, 24 and Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma