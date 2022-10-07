Mandana Karimi To Sherlyn Chopra: Bollywood Actresses Who Accused 'Bigg Boss 16' Contestant Sajid Khan Of 'MeToo'

Sajid Khan has been accused by several women of 'MeToo' in the past. (Image Credits: Twitter)

Filmmaker Sajid Khan received severe backlash across social media after he entered the controversial reality show, ‘Bigg Boss 16’. Sajid, who had been away from the limelight after being accused by several women of sexual misconduct, return to the public eye with the Salman Khan-hosted show.

Recently, ‘Lock Upp’ contestant and actor Mandana Karimi announced that she is quitting Bollywood following Sajid’s entry in the show. The actor said that there is no respect for women in the industry and she can not work in a place where such men do not face any repercussions for their actions.

‘Bigg Boss OTT’ star Uorfi Javed lashed out at the makers of the show as well as former ‘Bigg Boss’ contestants Shehnaaz Gill and Kashmera Shah for supporting Sajid Khan.

Sajid Khan has been accused by many actresses from Bollywood for harassing them. Take a look at some of the names:

Jiah Khan

Late actor Jiah Khan, who in Sajid Khan’s film ‘Housefull’ faced the filmmaker’s misbehavior. In an interview, Jiah’s friend and actor Karishma opened up about how one day, the ‘Ghajini’ star came back home crying and accusing Sajid of misbehaving with her. She also added that Jiah could not sue him and was scared as she had signed a contract with him.

Sherlyn Chopra

Sherlyn Chopra in the past spoke about Sajid misbehaving with her during an audition and also called her a ‘creep’.

Mandana Karimi

The ‘Lock Upp’ star had mentioned how Sajid Khan tried to physically misbehave with her in the past. In a recent interview, Mandana said that she believes the powerful people in the industry get away with everything and thus she is not surprised that Sajid got away with everything even after so many women speaking against him.

Aahana Kumra

While Aahana cleared that Sajid did not behave inappropriately with her, the ‘Lipstick Under My Burkha’ star said that Sajid asked bizarre questions to her while in audition, including whether she will get intimate with a dog if offered Rs 100 crore.