Man Who Threatened Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal Is A Struggling Actor, Wanted To Marry Her: Report

On Monday, Mumbai Police arrested the man who was allegedly giving death threats to Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal via social media. According to Mumbai Police, the man who threatened the couple on social media for several days has been identified.

The accused is reported to be a struggling actor and a big fan of Katrina Kaif. He wanted to marry the actress and that is why for the last few months, he was constantly troubling her on social media. The arrest took place on Monday, as reported by India Today. He used to post edited videos and pictures of him with the actress on Instagram.

The investigation into the matter was launched soon after Vicky Kaushal filed a complaint on the same against an unidentified person at Santacruz Police Station. Kaushal said the accused had been posting threat messages on Instagram. He added that the man had also been stalking Katrina Kaid and threatening her.

Meanwhile, Katrina and Vicky, who tied the knot in Rajasthan on December 9, have not commented anything about the matter in the public domain yet.

Prior to Vicky and Katrina, in June, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan and his father Salim Khan also received a death threat letter a month ago. The reports suggested that the letter was found by Salim's security staff and the police.

The police also revealed how the letter was found on a bench where Salim generally takes a break during his morning walks. The letter said that the father-son duo would meet the same fate as the slain Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala, who was shot dead on May 29.