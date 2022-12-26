Man Who Performed Sushant Singh Rajput's Autopsy Claims He Was Killed| Watch

More than two years after Sushant Singh Rajput's demise, the person who executed his autopsy has now asserted that the actor did not die by suicide but was instead killed.

In a recent interview, Roopkumar Shah, who administered Sushant's autopsy, asserted the same and revealed that there were numerous marks on the actor's body and neck.

"When I saw Sushant Singh Rajput's body it didn't appear to be a case of suicide. Injuries marks were there on his body. I went to my senior but he said we will discuss it later," Shah told ANI.

#WATCH | "When I saw Sushant Singh Rajput's body it didn't appear to be a case of suicide. Injuries marks were there on his body. I went to my senior but he said we will discuss it later," says Roopkumar Shah, Mortuary Servant, Cooper Hospital, Mumbai pic.twitter.com/NOXAsaI8uH — ANI (@ANI) December 26, 2022

He further said, "It's doctor's job as to what to write in Post mortem report. He should get justice. Everyone can tell by looking at the picture of Sushant Singh Rajput that he was murdered. If the investigating agency will call me, I will also tell them too."

According to a report by TV9, Shah also revealed that he had suggested to the higher authorities thatthey should work "as per rules". "When I saw Sushant's body for the first time, I quickly informed my seniors that I feel it is not suicide but a murder. I even told them that we should work as per the rules. However, my seniors told me to click pictures as soon as possible and give the body to the cops. Hence, we performed the post-mortem in the night only," Shah said.

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his Mumbai residence on June 14, 2020. His unexpected passing away had left everyone disturbed and dumbfounded. Despite the fact that the inquiry proclaimed his passing as 'suicide', the deceased's family maintained that foul play was involved.

Tweets with hashtags 'Justice For SSR' inundated social media platforms for a few months. His death was examined by Mumbai Police before it was delegated to the Enforcement Directorate (ED), Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). Sushant's girlfriend and actress Rhea Chakraborty was also arrested and accused of procuring contraband for SSR.