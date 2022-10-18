Man Of Steel 2: Is Henry Cavill Returning To DC As Superman? Here's The Latest Buzz

Superman is one of the favourite DC superheroes and over the years his popularity has only increased. And now, in exciting news for fans DC is bringing back Superman with Man Of Steel 2 and none other than Henry Cavill will return to play this titular role.

As per a Hollywood Reporter, all this information was hinted at by Dwyane Johnson who awaits his next DC's Black Adam. Reportedly, The Rock teased Henry Cavill’s Superman to be in his upcoming film, Black Adam. After the leak of its end credits scene, the cameo was confirmed.

Meanwhile, a Hollywood reporter source said that makers are already in process of developing the sequel to the 2013 critically hit film, Man Of Steel starring Henry Cavill. Man Of Steel 2 will be reportedly produced by Charles Roven and is currently looking for writers.

"Under Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav and Warner Bros. Pictures heads Michael De Luca and Pam Abdy, Warners has an intense desire to reprise the Cavill iteration of the hero. The project that would essentially be Man of Steel 2 is being produced by Charles Roven and is currently in a search for writers," The Hollywood reporter cited a source.

As for the director, the makers are eying Mission Impossible helmer, Christopher McQuarrie. But considering that he is busy with the shoot of two instalments of the Tom Cruise starrer, it might not be possible. Let us tell you that, McQuarrie worked with Cavill on the 2018 instalment, Fallout.

As soon as the reports of Man of Steel in development broke out, fans flooded the internet with reactions and speculations. Check some here:

If the project is further confirmed by WB directly, it would mark the first time since 2013 that fans will see Henry Cavill in the red cape in a solo venture. Also, The rock wants a Black Adam vs Super Man movie.