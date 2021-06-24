Actor Anupam Kher took to his official social media handle to share the funny video. Scroll down to watch the clip and see his hilarious conversation on road with a man.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: How often does it happen that you bump into a Bollywood star? Rarely. Imagine if you are walking down an empty street and happen to bump into a celeb. Seems impossible right? Well, almost a similar situation happened with a man in Himachal Pradesh where he bumped into veteran actor Anupam Kher. But he failed to recognise the actor.

Yes, Anupam Kher was taking a walk in Himachal's town where he came across a pedestrian and started having a conversation with him. However, soon the actor realised that the guy doesn't know that he is famous. And what happened later will crack you up.

Anupam Kher shared the clip on his official social media handle and captioned it saying, "Reality Check... I always proudly announce to the world that I have done 518 films. And I presume that everybody (at least in India) knows me. But #GyanChand ji very innocently shattered my confidence. He had no idea who I was. It was funnily heartbreaking and yet beautifully refreshing! Thank you my friend for helping me keep my feet on ground! 🤣😂😍 #KuchBhiHoDSaktaHai #LifeIsBeautiful #Innocence #Hilarious."

Take a look at Anupam Kher's video here:

"It's a good moment for me. Chullu bhar paani m doob sakta hoon is samay main (I can die in a fistful of water)," he said facing the camera. He then asked the man, "Film e dekhte hain aap (Do you watch films)?" and the man replied "kam dekhta hoon main (I watch few films)".

Anupam recently is in Shimla with his mother Dulari Kher. He was in his hometown Shimla for the last few days and left for Mumbai on Wednesday.

