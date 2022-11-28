Man Crush Monday: Times When Ranveer Singh Showed The World How To Ace Colorful Suits

Ranveer Singh is populary known for his quirky style of fashion. Whether it be prints-patterns or any vibrant shade of suit, the Bajirao Mastani actor surely knows how to rock any outfit and his social media space is proof of it. Every time Singh leaves his house, his fans are on the edge of their seats thanks to his unmistakable sense of style and larger-than-life commitment to dressing up. On 'Man Crush Monday', let us take a look at Ranveer's collection of colourful suits:

Ranveer Singh once wore a classy maroon-coloured suit for one of the events. He paired his suit with a white shirt and white pair of loafers which completely amped up his look. Take a look:

Singh grabbed all the eyeballs when he stepped out in pink from head to toe. The Gully Boy actor donned pink trousers which he teamed up with the same shade of t-shirt and an oversized shacket. Ranveer completed his look with pink sneakers, take a look:

The 37-year-old actor surely knows how to grab the eyeballs and the picture speaks for itself. For one of the events, Singh sported a red-coloured suit which he styled with a white shirt and black bow.

When it comes to prints and patterns, Ranveer never fails to disappoint the fashion police. Here, the actor wore a white and black printed suit which he teamed up maroon shirt. The Jayeshbhai Jordaar star opted for black-coloured boots, which complimented his outfit.