Man Crush Monday: Aman Gupta’s Net Worth, Luxurious Lifestyle And All You Need To Know About The boAt CEO

Mon, 07 Nov 2022 12:48 PM IST
The entrepreneurial-themed reality show ‘Shark Tank India’ is all set to return with a new season. The series will return with old sharks including Anupam Mittal, Aman Gupta, Namita Thapar, Vineeta Sing, Peyush Bansal and will also feature a new entrant, Amit Jain.
Co-founder of boAt Lifestyle, Aman Gupta’s journey has been an inspiring one for many.
While his one-liners became a big trend on social media, Aman Gupta recently featured in a special case study by one of the world's most prestigious universities, Harvard.
On Man Crush Monday, here’s a look at Aman Gupta and everything you need to know about the ‘Shark’:
Aman Gupta is the co-founder and Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) of the electronic company boAt.
He started his career by working with CitiFinancial, KPMG, and Harman International (JBL).
Aman Gupta made his entertainment debut with ‘Shark Tank India’, where he appeared as a shark who invested in startups pitched by entrepreneurs.
Before appearing on ‘Shark Tank India’, Aman invested in seven different emerging startups including Shiprocket, WickedGud, Skippi Ice Pops, FREECULTR, Bummer, Anveshan and 10 club.
Aman Gupta’s net worth was reported to be around Rs 10,500 crores by GQ India. The ‘shark’ enjoys a profit share as well as a fixed salary as the co-founder and CMO of boAt.
Aman Gupta is an avid cricket and football fan and has taken trips to the FIFA world cup.
The boAt CEO owns a lavish BMW X1 and resides in New Delhi.
Aman Gupta has appeared on shows including Kaun Banega Crorepati and The Kapil Sharma Show.
Aman Gupta has been married to Pia Daggar. The duo have two daughters, Adaa and Miraya.
The boAt CEO is a complete Bollywood buff and often takes to his Instagram to share recreated scenes from popular Hindi films.
Meanwhile, Ashneer Grover and Ghazal Alagh won’t be a part of ‘Shark Tank India 2’