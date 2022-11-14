Man Crush Monday: Ram Charan’s Net Worth, Luxurious Lifestyle, And All You Need To Know About The RRR Star

KONIDELA Ram Charan needs no introduction. Featuring as the lead actor in more than 15 Indian films, the megastar is the son of actor Chiranjeevi having a massive following of national and international fans. The actor marked his Bollywood debut in 2013, Zanjeer whereas recently, he was seen in SS Rajamouli's ‘RRR’ alongside Jr. NTR, Ajay Devgn, and Alia Bhatt.

Born on March 27, 1985, in Chennai, the megastar is 37 years old and completed his schooling in Chennai, where he and his family then shifted to Hyderabad where he completed his intermediate and Bachelor’s degree.

Marking his film debut with ‘Chirutha’ in 2007, the actor charges around a whopping sum of Rs 15 crore per film and Rs 2-3 crore per brand endorsement. According to several reports, the actor charged Rs 45 crore for SS Rajamouli’s 2022 superhit film ‘RRR’. Ram Charan was also offered Rs 5 crore by Disney+Hotstar to hop aboard as their ambassador. The over all net worth of the superstar stands to be around at Rs 1,350 crore.

Talking about the assets owned by Ram Charan, the actor resides in a luxurious bungalow located in the posh locality of Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad which is estimated to stand at a value of Rs 38 crores.

The 25,000 square feet property gives the look of a palace with the interiors completed by high-profiled designer Tarun Tahilian’s company which has several plush amenities including a tennis court, a swimming pool, a huge temple, fish ponds, and a gymnasium. Apart from that, the actor also owns a lavish penthouse in Mumbai which is valued at around Rs 30 crore.

Many people are unversed with the fact that the 'RRR' star also owns an airline service ‘TruJet’, which runs around 5-8 flights regularly across India, where the actor also has his private jet for professional and personal use both.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ram Charan (@alwaysramcharan)

The car collection of Ram Charan is another aspect to focus on as he owns a Rolls Royce Phantom worth Rs 9 crore with Rs 1.5 crore including the customization done by the star. Apart from this, the actor is the owner of an Aston Martin V8 Vantage Coupe worth Rs 3.1 crore, a Range Rover Autobiography worth Rs 3.5 crore, a dashing red Ferrari Portofino valued at Rs 4.02 crore, a Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS 600 worth Rs 2.76 crore where the customization of the beast cost him another Rs 4 crore.

The actor is married to Upasana Kamineni, she’s the granddaughter of Pratap Reddy, Executive Chairman of Apollo Hospitals, where Upasana is the vice-chairman of Apollo charity and also the Chief Editor of ‘B Positive’ magazine. Meanwhile, on the work front, the megastar is all set for his upcoming release ‘RC15’ opposite Kiara Advani, where the film is a political action-thriller directed by S.Shankar.