Man Crush Monday: Ankit Gupta Will Make It Hard For You To Keep Your Eyes Off Him In These Winter Outfits

‘Bigg Boss 16’ star Ankit Gupta is currently winning hearts on the controversial reality show with his authenticity and composed personality. The actor who rose to fame post his stint on Colors TV’s hit show ‘Udaariyaan’, has been a fan favorite on social media.

The 36-year-old actor has acted in serials ‘Sadda Haq’ and ‘Begusarai’ before becoming an overnight sensation with Sargun Mehta and Ravi Dubey’s ‘Udaariyaan’. Ankit shared the screen space with his rumored love Priyanka Chahar Choudhary in the show and portrayed the character of ‘Fateh Singh Virdi’.

On Man Crush Monday, here are 5 of Ankit Gupta’s top winter wear looks that will prove why he is a fan favorite on ‘Bigg Boss 16’:

Ankit Gupta’s green hoodie paired with black trousers and white sneakers are an all-time winner to style your everyday look.

One can never go wrong with leather jackets. Ankit shared a picture of himself in a brooding look, wearing a leather jacket on the streets of Punjab, and we are bowled over.

Beanies are the ultimate go-to’s for bad hair days. Ankit Gupta paired a beanie with a plain black tee and served a fashionable look to ace the winter wear.

If you thought winter is all about greys and blacks, Ankit Gupta’s yellow jacket is the perfect inspiration to add some color to your monochromatic wardrobe.

Adding a scarf to your look can add the extra oomph to your wardrobe and to your outfit. Ankit Gupta paired a maroon muffler to his casual outfit and looked absolutely dapper in this winter wear.

Meanwhile, Ankit Gupta’s love story with Priyanka Chahar Choudhary is currently winning over ‘PriyAnkit’ fans in the ‘Bigg Boss 16’ house. The duo are seen bonding and spending time together, which leave their fans in awe of their organic chemistry.