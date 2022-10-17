Man Crush Monday: Abdu Rozik Is Winning Hearts On ‘Bigg Boss 16’, 5 Things You Must Know About ‘World's Smallest Singer’

‘Bigg Boss 16’ contestant Abdu Rozik is winning over the hearts of audiences with his stint in the reality show. The rapper, who holds the world record for being ‘world’s shortest singer’, calls himself the ‘chota bhaijaan’ inside the house.

On Man Crush Monday, take a look at 5 things you must know about the ‘Bigg Boss 16’ sensation Abdu Rozik:

Early Life And Struggles In Tajikistan

Abdu Rozik was born in 2003 to a gardener family in the village of Gishdarva in Tajikistan’s Panjakent district. Abdu used to sing on the street bazaars of Tajikistan to provide for his family until the age of 17. He was later spotted and sponsored by Yasmine Safia who hails from the royal family of UAE, who invested in him to hone his skills and made him travel around the world. He now has a YouTube channel called Avlod Media which has more than 580k subscribers.

Diagnosed with Growth Hormone Deficiency and Rickets

Although Abdu holds the record for being world’s shortest singer and boxer, his journey has not been an easy one. The singer was diagnosed with Growth Hormone Deficiency and Rickets and by the age of 5, he stopped growing and his hormone development also stopped.

Abdu in the past has spoken about being bullied and mocked as a young teen and thus couldn’t complete his formal education in school. The staff at school was also not supportive and didn’t provide him with any stationery and books as they thought it was a waste of time to teach him anything.

Being the sole bread earner of his family, he was under extreme stress thinking about what would become of his life.

Performed With Global Artists Like AR Rahman And Will.I,Am

Abdu Rozik has made a big name for himself in the music industry and has worked with celebrated artists like A.R. Rahman, Redone, French Montana and Will I AM. Abdu’s public spat at a boxing press conference in Moscow with his opponent amassed over 400 million views worldwide and made him an overnight sensation.

Bollywood Debut With Salman Khan

Abdu Rozik will be making his Bollywood debut alongside Salman Khan in ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.’ The film also stars Pooja Hegde and Shehnaaz Gill. Abdu’s first Hindi album will also be released by the end of this year.

Winning Hearts On ‘Bigg Boss 16’

The Tajik singer has been winning over the hearts of audiences with his stint in the ‘Bigg Boss 16’ house with his authenticity and cheerfulness. The singer is one of the most popular contestants this season and tops viewers’ most liked contestants list every week.