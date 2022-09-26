Man Crush Monday: 9 Facts To Know About ‘Lock Upp’ Sensation Munawar Faruqui

Munawar Faruqui is loved by the audiences for being genuine and candid. (Image Credits: Instagram)

'Bigg Boss' is undoubtedly one of the most talked about reality shows and is in the news every now and then. Whether it is about the speculations relating to the list of participants, the dramatic fights, or its dear host Salman Khan warning everyone about leaving the show every season, the television show is always trending on social media.

Recently, reports were rife about ‘Lock Upp’ winner Munawar Faruqui entering Salman Khan’s show in its latest season, ‘Bigg Boss 16’. Known for his authenticity and candidness, fans of the stand up comedian are waiting with baited breath to see if the news turns out to be true.

On Man Crush Monday today, take a look at these 5 facts you should know about the social media sensation:

-Hailing from Gujrat’s Junagadh, Munawar later shifted to Mumbai along with his family after their home was destroyed during the 2002 communal riots of Gujarat.

-According to several reports, the ‘Lock Upp’ winner sold utensils and even worked as a shopkeeper to make a living in Mumbai.

-Munawar lost his mother when he was 16 years old. It is reported that his mother died of suicide.

-The ace comedian worked as a graphic designer during his early twenties.

-Munawar started performing stand-up with an open mic for fun. After receiving positive feedback and appreciation, he took up stand-up comedy seriously.

-In an episode of the controversial show ‘Lock Upp’, Munawar revealed that he is married and has a three-year-old child. A picture of his family went viral on social media. However, Munawar cleared that he no longer lives with his wife and a case related to the matter is ongoing in court.

-After winning hearts, Munawar went on to win Kangana Ranaut’s reality show ‘Lock Upp’’s debut season this year. The ace comedian was hailed for his candid nature and fans fell in love with his genuine personality.

-The 30-year-old stand up comedian’s 12 shows got canceled in a span of just months over alleged threats of vandalism.

-Soon after his stint in the ‘Lock Upp’ house, Munawar has revealed that he is dating actress Nazila.