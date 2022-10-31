  • News
Man Crush Monday: 6 Times 'Bigg Boss 16' Contestant Gautam Vig Made Style Statement In Formal Attire

Bigg Boss 16 contestant Gautam Vig is currently one of the strongest contenders in the show.

By Simran Srivastav
Mon, 31 Oct 2022 01:22 PM IST
Minute Read
Image Courtesy: Gautam Vig/Instagram

BIGG BOSS 16 has kept the audience hooked to the seats and the audience always looks forward to the twists and turns in the new episodes. One of the contestants who is winning the hearts of the audience is Gautam Vig. The actor has been one of the strongest contenders in the Bigg Boss house since day one and is currently the captain of the house.

Apart from impressing the audience with his strong game, the Saath Nibhaana Saathiya actor has been acing his fashion looks. Take a look at Gautam's top five looks in formal attire.

1. Classic Bow Tie

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Gautam singh vig (@gautamvigim)

If you are confused about what to wear for a formal event or a wedding, you can opt for a classic black suit with a black tie just like Gautam. Gautam paired his black suit with a white shirt.

2. Black Suit

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Gautam singh vig (@gautamvigim)

Gautam wore a similar black suit and white shirt in the Bigg Boss house as well.

3. Olive Green Suit

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Gautam singh vig (@gautamvigim)

If you want to opt for pastel colours and look formal, this outfit is best. Gautam wore this green suit with a black shirt for a show.

4. Grey Blazer

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Gautam singh vig (@gautamvigim)

Grey is one of the best colours if you want to keep your outfit decent and formal. You can wear a grey checkered blazer like Gautam and pair it with a white shirt.

5. Three-Piece Suit

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Gautam singh vig (@gautamvigim)

Gautam Vig looks dapper in this blue three-piece suit and pairs it with a white shirt. The actor wore this outfit for a show.

6. Monotone Suit

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Gautam singh vig (@gautamvigim)

If you want to wear a bright colour, take inspiration from Gautam's outfit. The actor wore a pink suit and paired it with a pink shirt as well.

Meanwhile, in the Bigg Boss house, the housemates turned against Gautam as he chose the captaincy position over the house's ration. Sajid Khan and Shiv Thakare refused to eat anything to remove Gautam from the captaincy position.

