Man Crush Monday: 5 Times Ankit Gupta Proved That He Is The Most Stylish Bigg Boss Contestant

ONE OF the most popular and loved reality television shows Bigg Boss is back and all the contestants are inside the house. Udaariyan star Ankit Gupta also has entered the Bigg Boss house and his fans are over the moon to see their favourite actor on screen.

Ankit rose to fame after starring in the Colors tv show 'Udaariyaan'. He essayed the role of Fateh Singh Virk and the audience fell in love with him. Apart from his stellar acting, fans loved his stylish looks as well. However, Ankit is super cool in real life as well and never fails to give major fashion goals. Here's the proof that Ankit is one of the most stylish Bigg Boss contestants.

Acing the Winter Fashion

Ankit looks dapper in a black coat and black pants. He paired the outfit with a beige coloured turtle neck sweatshirt.

Dapper in Pastel Colours

Ankit also aced the casual outfits and here he can be seen in a pastel green hoodie. He completed his look with white sneakers and black sunglasses.

Take Inspo From His White Ethnic Outfit

Ankit looks handsome in an all-white ethnic attire and can be a perfect outfit for the festive season. Moreover, you can also wear this outfit in any wedding ritual. He paired his outfit with a blue printed scarf.

Know How To Ace Leather Jacket Like Ankit

Ankit wore this leather jacket in one of the scenes in Udaariyaan. He paired his jacket with a black sweatshirt and black distressed jeans.

White Formal Suit

One cannot go wrong with a formal suit and Ankit looks dapper in this all-white suit. He paired his white suit with a white shirt and black shoes.

Floral Shirt

Ankit is mostly seen in hoodies and leather jackets, but here the actor wore a yellow floral shirt. He looks uber cool in this summer look and paired his shirt with blue denim jeans and black sunglasses.