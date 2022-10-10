Man Crush Monday: 5 Facts About ‘Bigg Boss’ Star And TV Actor Karan Kundrra That You Must Know

Karan Kundrra has been a rage on social media post his stint in the 'Bigg Boss' house. (Image Credits: Instagram)

One of the most popular shows on television, ‘Bigg Boss’ has paved the way to stardom for many popular actors and celebrities. The controversial reality show hosted by Salman Khan, which is currently in its 16th season, has been a point of reinvention for several television personalities.

Karan Kundrra, who rose to fame post his stint in television shows like ‘Kitani Mohabbat Hai’ and ‘Dil Hi Toh Hai’, participated in ‘Bigg Boss 15’ last year. The actor became an overnight sensation, with his fans calling themselves ‘Karan Kundrra Squad’.

On Man Crush Monday, we take a look at 5 lesser known facts about the actor that you might not know of:

Got His First Show Through Facebook

Karan Kundrra became a sensation overnight thanks to his portrayal of Arjun Punj in Ekta Kapoor’s ‘Kitna Mohabbat Hai’. While everyone was impressed with Karan’s acting skills, many don’t know that the actor landed this job thanks to his Facebook profile. Reportedly, Ekta Kapoor noticed his pictures on the social media profile and asked Karan to audition for one of her shows.

Participated In Mr. India

Before venturing into acting, Karan Kundrra participated in beauty pageants as well. The actor became one of the finalists in the 2009 edition of ‘Mr India’ and won the title of ‘Mr Style Statement’ at the event.

Starred In Punjabi Films

Fans of Karan Kundrra know him as the quintessential desi Punjabi munda, but not many know that the actor has also starred in films of his native language. Karan has been a part of films like ‘Pure Punjabi’, ‘Jatt Romantic’ and ‘Control Bhaji Control.’

Worked In Bollywood

Not just regional cinema, Karan Kundrra has also worked in Hindi films as well. He has been a part of horror films like ‘1921’ and ‘Horror Story’ as well as the Bhumi Pednekar-starrer film ‘Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare.’

Dating Life

Karan Kundrra dated his ‘Kitni Mohabbat Hai’ co-star Kritika Kamra for a few years. The two parted ways on an amicable note and have been cordial to each other. Karan also dated VJ and actor Anusha Dandekar but the duo had a bitter ending to their relationship.

The television star is currently dating his ‘Bigg Boss 15’ star Tejasswi Prakash and have been going strong even post the show ended.