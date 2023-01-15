Mamta Mohandas Reveals She Has Been Diagnosed With Autoimmune Disease Vitiligo; Actress Says She Is 'Losing Color'

Actress Mamta Mohandas revealed on Sunday that she has been diagnosed with the autoimmune disease vitiligo. She headed to her Instagram handle and posted a picture of herself. Mohandas even penned a note, stating her current situation. She said that she has been 'losing colour'.

The first pic shared by Mamta saw her simply smiling at the camera as she takes a selfie of herself, while in the second picture, she could be seen holding a cup of beverage. The 38-year-old actresssported a black-coloured top which she paired with black pants. Take a look at the picture below:

"Dear (sun emoji), I embrace you now like I have never before. So Spotted, I’m losing color…I rise even before you every morning, to see you glimmer your first ray through the haze," she captioned her Instagram post. She continued, "Give me all you’ve got..for I will be indebted, here on out and forever by your grace."

Meanwhile, her fans as well as followers have been sending love to the actress in her difficult times, as evident from the comments section. An Instagram user commented, "No worries. it's not a disease, just a skin condition. You are a fighter and inspiration for all. You will be better soon. God bless you," another one wrote, "Mamta, This journey is ,not at all easy .. it’s just that ,Stay strong & keep fighting," while others dropped hearts to the post.

Mamta Mohandas is an Indian actress, producer, and playback singer best known for her work in Malayalam cinema. She has also appeared in Tamil and Telugu films. She appeared in over 55 movies and received numerous honours, including two Filmfare Awards South for Best Female Playback Singer in Telugu in 2006 and Best Actress in Malayalam in 2010, as well as the Kerala State Film Award for Second Best Actress in 2010.