Mammootty To Join Hands With ‘Malik’ Director Mahesh Narayanan For His Next Project: Reports

Malayalam superstar Mammootty is on his success parade gaining some highly exciting projects in his kitty and redefining himself as an actor by experimenting with his roles and capabilities. Actively joining hands with some young and finest talents in the business, Mammootty is reportedly teaming up with editor-filmmaker Mahesh Narayanan, for his upcoming release.

According to a report in Pinkvilla, Mahesh Narayanan recently met the megastar to discuss the possibilities of a collaboration between the two. Some reports also stated that the actor was highly impressed by the storyline narrated by Mahesh Narayanan and has asked the director to start working on the script.

However, earlier it was reported that the filmmaker approached South superstar Kamal Haasan for another release which is touted to be a political thriller and will have another renowned name from the industry in the film. However, reports of the grapevine suggest that Mahesh Narayanan has approached Mammootty for the same project and pivotal role.

Talking about his work commitments, Mammootty is currently busy shooting the final schedule of 'Kannur Squad' which is an upcoming suspense thriller directed by Ronu Varghese Raj. He will also be seen in an upcoming family drama titled, 'Kaathal: The Core' marking his first-time collaboration with actress Jyothika.

Mammootty will soon start the shoot for his next release 'Bilal' helmed by Amal Neerad and then will return to Tamil cinema with 'Kaaka Muttai' which is M Manikandan's next release. In the pipeline, he also has another Telugu film 'Agent' featuring alongside Akhil Akkineni.