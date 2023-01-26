Mammootty REVEALS The Title Of His Next Investigative Thriller, Shares An Exciting Update

The megastar of Malayalam cinema Mammootty surprised his fans with an exciting update, as the actor announced the name of his upcoming Megastar 421 film's name to be 'Kannur Squad.' The veteran actor will be playing the lead in talented filmmaker Roby Varghese Raj's directorial debut, and also has got its official trailer. and will be released soon.

In an interview with the Tamil media channel Open Pannaa, Mammootty revealed the details of his upcoming films which also included the Megastar 421 film details. Announcing the name of the film 'Kannur Squad' the makers of the film are likely to make an official public announcement of the title of the project and will soon be releasing the first poster look.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mammootty (@mammootty)

According to a report in Pinkvilla, the actor revealed the director's details and also stated that the film is a big-budget project where he will be playing the lead role of an investigative police officer.

The investigation thriller will revolve around a murder mystery where the film is located vastly in Kerala, near the locations of Pala and North India. The shooting of the project started on December 27, 2022, and the film also stars Sunny Wayne, Sharafudheen, Gayathri Arun, and Azeez.

Mammootty himself has produced the much-awaited film under his home banner, where popular actor Rony David Raj will be giving the screenplay and dialogues for the film. Sushin Shyam will be composing the songs and original score, where the duo is reuniting after their massive success of 'Bheeshma Parvam.'

'Kannur Squad' on the other hand will be distributed by Wayfarer films, which is the home banner of Mammootty's son and renowned South actor Dulquer Salman.

Talking about his recent release titled, 'Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam', the actor joined hands with the acclaimed filmmaker Lijo Jose Pellissery for the film which is now winning hearts with his iconic performances as James and Sundaram in the film.