Mammootty Gives A Major Update On His Next Film With Director Amal Neerad; Deets Inside

Malayalam superstar Mammootty is going through a high peak in his career with unique and promising blockbusters in the pipeline. The veteran actor is all set to essay the character of Bilal John Krissinkal once again, in his much-awaited film 'Bilal.'

Helmed by filmmaker Amal Neerad, the film is a sequel to the actor-director's 2007 release 'Big B' and was originally announced in 2017. Now, after a long wait, the project has finally seen a pace and will soon be on floors.

According to a report in Pinkvilla, Mammootty was recently spotted at the promotional event of his upcoming cop thriller film 'Christopher', where he disclosed some updates about his film 'Bilal.'

The megastar confirmed that the final round of script work is in progress and said that it is an official sequel to 'Big B' and will soon hit the floors. He also said that he will be meeting filmmaker Amal Neerad for the discussion on 'Bilal' on Monday as the duo had to push the dates of the film due to busy schedules.

Mammootty was also asked when the audience will next get an update on 'Bilal' where he just gave a wide smile and said 'Let's see.' Talking about his next release 'Christopher', the film marks the second collaboration of Mammootty and director B Unnikrishnan, and the film is set to hit the theater on February 9.

The promo song of the film was officially launched at the grand event held at the Lulu Mall of Kochi, where the entire cast of the film including Aishwarya Lekshmi, Dileesh Pothan, Shine Tom Chacko, and Mammootty, all marked their attendance.