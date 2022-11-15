‘Mama’ Alia Bhatt’s First Post After Birth Of Her Baby Girl Is All Things Adorable

Alia Bhatt, who has been away from the limelight since the arrival of her baby girl, took to her Instagram account on Tuesday to share an adorable post. Alia Bhatt gave birth to her first child with husband Ranbir Kapoor on November 6, 2022.

Taking to her Instagram account, Alia Bhatt posted a picture of herself holding a mug that read ‘mama’. In the caption of her post, Alia wrote, ‘it me.’

Take a look:

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor dated for 5 years before tying the knot in an intimate ceremony in April this year. Their wedding was attended by only close family and friends. Alia shared inside pictures from her wedding ceremony and wrote, “Today, surrounded by our family and friends, at home … in our favourite spot - the balcony we’ve spent the last 5 years of our relationship - we got married. With so much already behind us, we can’t wait to build more memories together … memories that are full of love, laughter, comfortable silences, movie nights, silly fights, wine delights and Chinese bites.”

“Thank you for all the love and light during this very momentous time in our lives. It has made this moment all the more special. Love, Ranbir and Alia,” concluded Alia Bhatt’s post.

In June 2022, Alia Bhatt announced that she is expecting her first child with Ranbir Kapoor. The actor made several appearances post her pregnancy announcement and radiated her pregnancy glow. On November 6, 2022, Alia announced the birth of their baby girl.

"And in the best news of our lives: Our baby is here... and what a magical girl she is. We are officially bursting with love - blessed and obsessed Parents! Love love love, Alia and Ranbir,” read Alia’s post.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia Bhatt will next be seen in Karan Johar’s ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani’ with Ranveer Singh, Jaya Bachchan, Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi. The film will release theatrically in April 2023.