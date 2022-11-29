MAMA 2022 Awards: BTS, TXT And Many More Win Big On Day 1; Check Out Full List Here

MAMA Awards, the most prestigious annual music awards for the K-pop industry, began its two-day extravaganza on Tuesday at the Kyocera Dome Osaka, a baseball arena situated in Osaka. The event is being organised by media and entertainment conglomerate CJ ENM, and is expected to attract up to 70,000 attendees.

Hyolyn and Bibi absolutely rocked the house with their rendition of LAW. The emerging all-girl bands IVE, New Jeans, Le Sserafim, Nmixx, and Kep1er all joined forces to perform each other's popular tunes, delighting the audience with a selection of original dance moves that had never been seen before.

MAMA 2022 Winner List:

MAMA 2022 day one commenced with a star-studded red carpet event, followed by the main ceremony awarding some of the most coveted accolades. Here is a full list of the Day 1 winners of MAMA 2022.

IVE, Nmixx, Le Sserafim, and Kep1er won the Favourite New Artist Awards at MAMA 2022.

In December 2021, IVE made their first appearance with their six members Yujin, Gaeul, Rei, Wonyoung, Liz, and Leeseo. Since then, their music videos for Love Dive and Eleven have gained immense popularity, leading to their recent victory at the MAMA 2022 ceremony.

Nmixx is unquestionably a blossoming successful girl group that debuted in February 2022 with seven members Lily, Haewon, Sullyoon, Jinni, Bae, Jiwoo, and Kyujin. Both their EPs Ad Mare and Entwurf have earned KMCA Platinum certifications and now the group also obtained the best rookie recognition from the most noteworthy K-pop award show of the year, MAMA 2022.

The debuting group Le Sserafim attended the event with all five of its current members Sakura, Kim Chae-won, Huh Yun-jin, Kazuha, and Hong Eun-chae, and expressed their gratitude to former HYBE CEO/ BigHit CEO Bang Si Hyuk for their victory in the category of Best New Artist at MAMA 2022.

Girls Planet 999 winners debuted with the new K-pop act Kep1er and won MAMA 2022 Favorite New Artist award.

YOGIBO CHILL ARTIST

At the 2022 MAMA Awards, K-pop trendsetters Stray Kids were recognised with the prestigious Yogibo Chill Artist award.

Widely acknowledged as one of the most renowned K-pop groups in the universe, the eight members of Stray Kids – Bang Chan, Lee Know, Changbin, Hyunjin, Han, Felix, Seungmin, and I.N – were present at the ceremony to accept their award and expressed their appreciation for their unwavering fans.

WORLDWIDE FANS’ CHOICE

Seventeen, Stray Kids, GOT7, TXT, Treasure, Psy, NCT Dream, BTS, Blackpink and Enhypen bagged the WorldWide Fans’ Choice Award at MAMA 2022.

WORLDWIDE ICON OF THE YEAR – DAESANG/ GRAND PRIZE

The first Daesang (Grand Prize) of MAMA 2022 went to the Grammy-nominated K-pop act BTS.

FAVORITE NEW ASIAN ARTIST

Japanese boy group JO1 comprising 11 members Issei Mamehara, Ren Kawashiri, Takumi Kawanishi, Shosei Ohira, Shion Tsurubo, Ruki Shiroiwa, Keigo Sato, Syoya Kimata, Junki Kono, Sukai Kinjo, and Sho Yonashiro took the Favorite New Asian Artist Award home.

Where to Watch MAMA 2022?

The programme is being streamed live around the globe through Mnet's official YouTube station of the music cable network.

Introduced in 1999 as the Mnet Video Music Awards, the country's inaugural award event dedicated to music videos, the celebration rebranded as the Mnet Asian Music Awards to demonstrate its change of emphasis to music and started to give out awards in other Asian nations in 2009, Yonhap News Agency reported.

This year, CJ ENM redesigned the name to the MAMA Awards under an ambitious scheme to establish it as the world's leading awards ceremony for K-pop music.