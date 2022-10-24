Mallika Sherawat Birthday Special: Real Name, Marriage, Graduation From Miranda House In DU And 5 Other Lesser-Known Facts

Mallika Sherawat has been a rage amongst Hindi film audiences since her debut in 2003. (Image Credits/Instagram)

One of the hottest actors in Bollywood, Mallika Sherawat turns 46 today. The diva, who has acted in over 20 Hindi films in a career spanning almost 20 years, carved a niche for herself in the early 2000’s.

While Mallika Sherawat has been away from the limelight for quite some time now, there was a time when her songs and movies became a rage amongst the Hindi film audiences. Not many know that Mallika Sherawat isn’t even her real name.

On Mallika Sherawat’s birthday today, take a look at 7 lesser known facts about the Bollywood star:

Real Name

While Mallika Sherawat became an overnight sensation post her debut in the world of films, the diva changed her name prior to entering the film industry. Mallika Sherawat’s real name is Reema Lamba.

In an interview, Mallika opened up about changing her name, “I changed the name because the name Mallika is very nice to hear while Sherawat is my mother’s name. My mother always supported me so I added her name.”

Graduated From Miranda House, Delhi University

Mallika was always fond of learning. Before venturing into films, the Bollywood diva completed her Philosophy degree from Delhi University’s esteemed college, Miranda House.

Worked As An Air Hostess

In an old interview, Mallika Sherawat mentioned that she also worked as an air hostess before coming into Hindi movies.

Marriage

Mallika Sherawat was briefly married to Karan Singh Gill. The duo’s marriage lasted only a year.

Featured In Bruno Mars’ Video

The Bollywood sensation featured in global sensation Bruno Mars's parody video of Salt "N" Pepa's "Whatta Man."

Honorary Citizenship In Los Angeles

Mallika Sherawat holds an honorary citizenship in Los Angeles which was given to her for the charity work done by her.

Starred Alongside Jackie Chan

Not just in India, Mallika Sherawat also worked globally and featured alongside the legendary Jackie Chan in the film, ‘The Myth.’