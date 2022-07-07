Malayalam Star Sreejith Ravi Arrested Under POCSO Act For Allegedly Flashing Minors

Popular Malayalam actor Sreejith Ravi, son of veteran actor TG Ravi, was arrested for allegedly flashing himself to minor school girls. He has been held under Section 11 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. As per reports, the incident took place on June 4 in the Thrissur district.

The police registered a case based on the complaint of their parents that an unidentified person, who came in a black colour car, had behaved indecently towards them in a nearby park on July 4.

Reportedly, two children aged 14 and 9 complained to police about a man who came in a black car behaving indecently at a park in Thrissur.

During the investigation, police examined CCTV visuals of the area and managed to find the car and finally came to know that it was owned by Ravi.

"The complainant's children identified the accused. The FIR was registered and he was taken to court," a police officer said.

Meanwhile, after the case was filed by the minor girls' parents and police started the investigation, actor Sreejith confessed to his behavioural disorder and his ongoing treatment for the same.

46-year-old actor Sreejith entered the Malayalam film industry in 2005 and has acted in over 70 films. He is a mechanical engineer by profession and also holds a degree in management.

Also, this is not the first such case under which Ravi has been booked. According to reports, the actor was arrested in 2016 for the same act. He was arrested after almost 16 groups of girls accused him of flashing to them. However, Sreejith was granted bail at that time.