Malayalam Movie 'Kumari' Gets An OTT Release Date: Know When And Where To Watch The Aishwarya Lekshmi-Starrer

The Aishwarya Lekshmi-starrer Malayalam movie Kumari, which hit the theatres on October 28, is now set for its OTT release.

Directed by Ranam-fame Nirmal Sahadev, this horror-fantasy revolves around Kumari (played by Aishwarya) who is married off far from home in Kanhirangat, a cursed land beyond Illymala, in the west, where people can go to any extend to protect their traditions.

Set in the 1970s, the plot of the film spans over 12 generations. Made on a budget of Rs 5 crores, it collected Rs 1.16 crores at the box office.

Watch the official trailer here:

Starring Shine Tom Chacko, Swasika, Surabhi Lakshmi, Tanvi Ram, Giju John, Shivajith Padmanabhan, Rahul Madhav and Shruthy Menon, the film will premiere on Netflix on November 18. However, it was initially expected to have a digital release in December.

Abraham Joseph, who is a newcomer, has choreographed the film while Jakes Bejoy and Manikandan Ayyappa handled the music department. The film's script was written by Nirmal Sahadev and Fazal Hameed.

Kumari has been produced under The Fresh Lime Sodas banner, a recently launched production company owned by Nirmal Sahadev, Giju John, singer-composer Jakes Bejoy and film editor Sreejith Sarang.

Actor Prithviraj Sukumaran's banner Prithviraj Productions has also backed the film.