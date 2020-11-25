New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: Malayalam film Jallikattu has paved its path for the entry for the 93rd Academy Awards in the Best International Feature Film category. The Malayalam film is India's official entry for Oscars.

This film was chosen out of 27 films. It is reported that the films which raced in for the entry of Oscars 2021 were The Disciple, Shakuntala Devi, Shikara, Gunjan Saxena, Chhapaak, AK vs AK, Gulabo Sitabo, Bhonsle, Chhalaang, Eeb Allay Ooo!, Check Post, Atkan Chatkan, Serious Men, Bulbbul, Kaamyaab, The Sky is Pink, Chintu ka Birthday and Bittersweet.

Rahul Rawail, Chairman, Jury Board – Film Federation Of India shared the reason behind choosing Jallikattu and said, "It is a film which really brings out the raw side of human beings, that we are worse than animals. Human instincts are worse than animals. The film has been depicted wonderfully. It’s a production that all of us should be proud of. The film has been shot very well. The emotions, which come out, moved all of us. Lijo is an extremely competent director. So, that’s why we zeroed in on Jallikattu.”

The film is directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery and the film starres Antony Varghese, Chemban Vinod Jose, Sabumon Abdusamad and Santhy Balachandran.

This film is basically based on a Maoist story and it held its world premiere at the 2019 Toronto International Film Festival, following which it was also screened at the 24th Busan International Film Festival.

Lizo Jose Pellissery won Best Director award at the 50th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) for Jallikattu.

For the unversed, no Indian film has ever won an Oscar. The last film from India that reached to the final five in the Best Foreign Film category list was Ashutosh Gowariker's "Lagaan" in 2001, Mother India" (1958) and "Salaam Bombay" (1989) are among the other two Indian films that made it to the top five.

The Oscars will be held on April 25, 2021, eight weeks later than it was earlier planned and it got delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic's effects on the film industry.

