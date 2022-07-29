  • News
Malayalam Actor Sarath Chandran Passes Away At 37

Sarath Chandran hails from Kochi and before coming to the acting industry, he worked in an IT firm and later worked as a dubbing artist.

By Mallika Mehzabeen
Fri, 29 Jul 2022 08:05 PM IST
Minute Read
Image Credits: Anthony Verghese Pepe

Malayalam actor Sarath Chandran was found dead on Friday. He was just 37 years old. The 37-year-old actor shot into prominence with his film Angamaly Diaries. His other famous films included Oru Mexican Aparatha (2017), CIA: Comrade in America (2017), Koode (2018), and the comedy film Oru Thathvika Avalokanam (2021).

An image of Sarath Chandran was shared by the actor Antony Varghese and he wrote, RIP Brother. Soon, fans took to the comments section and offered their condolences. Meanwhile, more details regarding the death of the actor are still awaited.

Sarath Chandran hails from Kochi and before coming to the acting industry, he worked in an IT firm and later worked as a dubbing artist.

The actor last played a pivotal role in the Malayalam action-drama film Angamaly Diaries released in 2017. The film was directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery. The movie also starred Antony Varghese, Reshma Rajan, and Binny Rinky Benjamin.

As soon as the news of Sarath Chandran's demise went online, several of his fans offered condolences and also expressed grief.

He made his acting debut in the Malayalam film industry with the film Aneesya.

Later he got a role in Angamaly Diaries and received acclaim for it.

(With agency inputs)

