New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Malayalam actor Pradeem KR popularly known as Kottayam Pradeep, passed away on Thursday. His sudden demise has sent shockwaves across the Malayalam film industry. The actor was 61-years-old and died due to a heart attack. He is survived by his wife Maya and two children.

About Kottayam Pradeep:

The actor started his film career back in 2001 when he appeared in the film Ee Nadu Innale Vare directed by Ivy Sasi. He was 40 when he stepped into the industry and mostly donned comedy roles. Pradeep Kottayam has acted in over 70 movies.

Pradeep has acted in many Malayalam and Tamil movies. His performances were mostly praised for bringing in the humour element. One of his most loved and noted characters is from the movie ‘Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa’, where he played the role of the uncle of actress Trisha’s character.

Soon after the news of his sudden demise surfaced on the internet fans and celebrities took to Twitter and paid their tributes to the actor.

Prithviraj Sukumaran shared a photo of Kottayam Pradeep on Twitter and wrote, "Rest in peace! KottayamPradeep (sic)."

Director John Mahendran was also shocked to hear the news of Pradeep Kottayam's death. Sharing his photo, he wrote, "A very natural actor #Pradeepkottayam from Malayalam movie industry passes away (sic)."

A very natural actor #Pradeepkottayam from Malayalam movie industry passes away. pic.twitter.com/GPFix5DvlL — John Mahendran (@Johnroshan) February 17, 2022

Condolences on the demise of Sri Kottayam Pradeep.

He was an artist who created comedy for Malayalam film lovers. Sri Kottayam Pradeep was a comedian who gained a place in the minds of Malayalee's through his different style of dialogue. Pay tribute to him. pic.twitter.com/XRLysiGWGu — K Rajan (@advkrajanonline) February 17, 2022

Popular Malayalam comedian and serial actor #KottayamPradeep (61) passed away. RIP pic.twitter.com/9devhY4Jtb — Sreedhar Pillai (@sri50) February 17, 2022

Some of his famous projects include Oru Vadakkan Selfie, Kunjiramayanam, Aadu Oru Bheegara Jeevi Aanu, Welcome to Central Jail, Kattapanayile Rithwik Roshan, Amar Akbar Antony, and Adi Kapyare Kootamani, among others.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen