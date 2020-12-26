It is reported that the actor will be brought back to his house in Thiruvananthapuram today.

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: Malayalam actor Anil Nedumangad who went to Malankara dam reservoir to swim with his friends passed away after drowing in the dam in Thodupuzha on Friday. The actor was known for his pivotal roles in Ayyappanum Koshiyum, Kamattipaadam, and Paavada. According to reports, it said that the actor went into a deeper area and got pulled by the strong currents and thus he drowned in the dam.

It is reported that the actor will be brought back to his house in Thiruvananthapuram today. The body will be first taken to Kottayam medical college hospital for autopsy after obtaining the COVID-19 result in the day.

His friends reported that when he went missing in the water, they started looking for him but couldn't find him and after that with the help of rescue workers around 6 pm. He was rushed to a private hospital where doctors declared him dead.

Anil started his career with Malayalam television channels as an anchor and after that, he did several films including Pavada, Kammatti Paadam, Kismath, Parole and Ayyappanum Koshiyum among others. He was last seen in the film Paapam Cheyyathavar Kalleriyatte.

Many celebrities expressed their grief over the actor's sudden demise. Amil's actor friend Indrajith also shared a cryptic post on social media after his demise and wrote, “2 days ago.. On location.. #AnuradhaCrimeNo59/2019 #AnilNedumangad #gonetoosoon,” he wrote.

Earlier, he expressed grief and wrote, "Absolutely devastated to hear this news. Shot with him the day before yesterday and today I hear this… just can't believe it! May his family have the strength to sail through this. RIP Anil Nedumangad… #gonetoosoon."

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma