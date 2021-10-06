New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: South Indian actress Malavika Mohanan has clearly a huge fan following and in order to make it more relevant, fans have bombarded the comment section from the recent photoshoot that has set the internet on fire. The actress has posted a set of pictures on Wednesday on her Instagram handle and fans can't keep calm.



In the pictures, the actress can be seen wearing a magenta dhoti skirt with a dupatta and paired it up with a light blue bandeau top with polka dots on it. The thing which makes the entire look stand out is the septum ring that she accessorised her OTTD with. Malavika captioned the post as "Urvashi From a faraway time in a faraway land". The outfit was designed and styled by Wardha Ahamed and the jewellery was by Creative Gems and Jewellery.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Malavika Mohanan (@malavikamohanan_)





View this post on Instagram A post shared by Malavika Mohanan (@malavikamohanan_)



Soon after the actress posted the pictures, it took the internet on the storm as fans started spamming her comment section with heart and fire emojis. Not only fans, but writer-filmmaker George Kora also commented on her post, "Uff! Take it easy, Urvashi." To which the actress replied, "After 2 lockdowns I ain't taking it easy yo."



Malavika is an active social media user and always shares interesting content over her social media handles. A few days back on World Smile Day, she posted a picture wherein she can be seen smiling her heart out. The actress captioned the post as "The world can always use more smiles. #HappyWorldSmileDay."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Malavika Mohanan (@malavikamohanan_)



While talking about the work front of Malavika, then she made her appearance in films like Hero, Petta, starring Rajinikanth, and also starred in Majid Majidi's Beyond The Clouds opposite Ishaan Khatter.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen