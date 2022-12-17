Malaika Arora’s Son Arhaan Khan Is Biased For Amrita Arora, Calls Her ‘Second Mom’

Malaika Arora's son Arhaan Khan can be seen in the upcoming episode of her OTT reality show 'Moving In With Malaika' streaming on Disney+Hotstar. Arhaan Khan will be seen revealing his close shared bond with Malaika Arora's sister Amrita Arora and how close he feels to her.

Arhaan Khan recently returned to India earlier this month, where his parents Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan were seen picking him up from the airport, as he has been studying filmmaking in the United States Of America.

On the show, Arhaan Khan reveals that he shares a special relationship with Amrita Arora Ladak, who is the younger sister of Malaika Arora. Comparing the sisters as equals, Arhaan next is seen being biased towards Amrita as he feels her to be his second mom and soon to take over the position of her mother in terms of affection and bond.

Arhaan Khan said, "I'm biased towards Amu, she is pushing herself to get to your position. She is like my second mom but now I feel she is coming to position 01." However, the reaction of Malaika Arora is not disclosed yet, but the two sisters share a very close bond and are the number one cheerleaders of one another.

Malaika Arora also revealed that she is not the number one person in the Khan family, however, they do look up to her because of Arhaan and she is very much satisfied with their decision. The actress-dancer said, "I remember what was interesting which I took back home with me. After your accident, the whole family showed up. I mean they were there. Some roots are forever."

Arbaaz Khan and Malaika Arora are sharing their parenting duties for their 20-year-old son Arhaan. The couple got divorced in May 2017 and were together for nearly two decades.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Malaika Arora was recently seen in the Ayushmann Khurrana-led 'An Action Hero', where the duo did a song titled, 'Aap Jaisa Koi.' Malaika recently made her digital debut with her reality show 'Moving In With Malaika' streaming on Disney+Hotstar at 8 pm from Monday to Thursday.