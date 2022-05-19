New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Malaika Arora is an inspiration to many when it comes to fitness. The actress is a big-time fitness enthusiast and always enthrals her fans. For a while now, the actress has been hitting the headlines for a lot of reasons and one among them was her breathtaking photoshoot for India's top women's fashion and celebrity gossip magazine 'Grazia'. The official Instagram page of the magazine shared a bunch of pictures of Malaika in which she is looking absolutely gorgeous.

Taking to Instagram, the magazine dropped a bunch of pictures of the actress when she can be seen wearing a cream colour satin tie around the shirt and lace bodysuit. Despite begin 48 years old, the actress looked drop-dead gorgeous in her attire. The pictures of Malaika have sent the internet into a tizzy with her pictures.

The caption of those pictures describes Malaika's experience of being alone.

"On getting to know more about herself in the last two years, “I am comfortable being alone without any trappings. Like many others, I am used to the frills of a good life, but I have learned they are unnecessary in the larger scheme of things. Time spent with oneself is crucial for self-development and self-growth, and I value my time more than ever before. The pandemic also solidified my understanding of how essential it is to reach out to people. We sometimes get consumed in our own lives and pursuits and take people for granted, but connections matter and require effort to nurture and cultivate. If it's important to you, you must give it your time and attention,” the caption reads.

Take a look at the pictures:

Currently, several rumours are doing rounds on the internet regarding Malaika and Arjun's wedding. As per media reports, the couple is set to tie the knot in November or December this year. The two have been vocal about their relationship. However, they have not confirmed any such news.

Meanwhile, on Malaika's work front, the actress appeared in several TV shows such as India's Best Dancer and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. whereas Arjun Kapoor is currently busy shooting for his upcoming film 'The Lady Killer'.

