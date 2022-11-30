‘Insensitive And Unethical’: Arjun Kapoor Fumes Over Rumors About Malaika Arora’s Pregnancy

Arjun Kapoor has reacted furiously to a report claiming his girlfriend Malaika Arora is pregnant with his child. As the gossip contains no truth to it, Arjun Kapoor took to his Instagram handle to address the whole issue where the actor slammed Malaika Arora's pregnancy rumors calling the article 'fake gossip.'

Reacting very strongly to the report, the actor stated, "This is the lowest that you could have gone and you have done it by being casual, insensitive, and unethical in carrying garbage news."

Slamming directly the sources of the news reports, the actor further stated, "This journalist has been writing such pieces regularly and getting away with it because we tend to ignore these fake gossip articles while they spread across the media and become the truth. This is not done. Don't dare to play with our personal lives."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arjun Kapoor (@arjunkapoor)

The couple recently was spotted in London in October exploring places together where Arjun Kapoor also went ahead and shared various pictures from their London visit. Also, earlier engagement rumors of the duo sparked headlines with the announcement post of Malaika Arora's upcoming show 'Moving In With Malaika.'

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora have been dating for quite a time now, where the duo went public about their relationship in 2019 after dating in secret for years. The couple was also trolled for their age gap of 12 years, however, time and again both have dished out major couple goals and have always stood up for each other.

On the work front, Malaika Arora is currently working on her OTT debut with Disney+Hotstar where the actress will be seen in a reality web series, 'Moving In With Malaika.' On the other hand, Arjun Kapoor will be seen in a bundle of upcoming films including 'Kuttey' alongside Konkona Sen Sharma, Naseeruddin Shah, Tabu, and Radhika Madan. The 'Gunday' actor will also be seen sharing the screen with Bhumi Pednekar in 'The Ladykiller.'