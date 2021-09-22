Malaika Arora was spotted in the town clad in a pair of activewear when she was trolled for her walk on social media. Scroll down to see her video and read further.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Malaika Arora is one of the favourite celebrities of paps and they absolutely love to click her whenever she is out and about in town. And again the actress was spotted while entering her gym session clad in all-black activewear including a crop top and a pair of tights.

However, this time fans noticed something weird in her walking style! Yes, as Malah stepped out of her car and walked towards the building premises many people pointed out something different in her. This led to quite a lot of trolling on social media as the video found its way to the internet.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by fit l model l reel l curvy gym (@gymwali_girl)

Netizens started taking a dig at her for her 'funny', 'duck style' walk and said, "Why is she walking in such a weird manner?" While the other one wrote, "Iske pair me Kya dikat hai."

Well, the internet indeed can be brutal at times.

Meanwhile, talking about her work front, Malaika Arora is currently judging MTV show Supermodel Of The Year season 2 alongside model and actor Milind Soman and Anusha Dandekar. Apart from this, Malaika was also recently seen in a reality show Star Vs Food where she had to cook food.

Not long ago, the actress also made a special guest appearance in India’s Best Dancer.

So guys, coming back to her walking style, what are your thoughts on the same? Do let us know.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal