Malaika Arora To Sizzle Onscreen With Her Fiery Dance Moves In Ayushmann Khurrana's 'An Action Hero'

Malaika Arora is on the roll again with a fiery dance segment in the upcoming action comedy of Ayushman Khurana’s ‘An Action Hero’. Recently, the official poster of the film was unveiled which quickly went viral. Looking at the quick excited reactions of the viewers, the creators of the film confirmed another breakthrough with the return of model-personality Malaika Arora on the screen after 4 years.

In the past decade, Malaika Arora has given several hit dance numbers which instantly went viral. From ‘Chaiya Chaiya’ to ‘Anarkali Disco Chali’, the actress has always been in the news. Known for her fit personality and captive moves, she has also made several cameos in movies including, ‘Kaante’, ‘EMI’, ‘Om Shanti Om’ and ‘Housefull 2’.

Meanwhile, the actress was recently in the news after she suddenly posted a beautiful image of herself on her Instagram account with the caption quoting, “I said YES”, with heart emojis. This raised speculation on her relationship with actor Arjun Kapoor and to do with the fact that she said “YES” to the actor for a marriage proposal.

However, after a mere controversy, the actress went ahead and released the news of her upcoming reality show “Moving in with Malaika” on Disney+Hotstar making it her digital debut with the platform.

As the makers of the show confirmed her comeback on the big screen, the actress indeed acknowledged the idea of a dance number and quite liked the song for which she quickly agreed. Also, a small glimpse of the song will soon be seen in the theatrical trailer launch of the film, promising the audience a sizzling performance to increase the potential hype for the “An Action Hero” film’s release.