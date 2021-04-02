Malaika Arora and other celebrities took to their official social media handles to share pics and posts about getting vaccinated. Scroll down to take a look.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: it's been more than a year since the world is facing the wrath of COVID-19. And now almost a month ago the vaccine has been rolled out and as per the government citizens who are above the age of 45 can get vaccinated. So, just like everyone, our Bollywood celebs too have stepped out for getting their first shot. Right from Salman Khan to Malaika Arora, many B-townies have received their first dosage. Take a look

Malaika Arora

The actress recently got vaccinated and took to her social media account to share an Instagram post. She dropped a picture of herself getting the dose and wrote, " I took the first dose of the COVID vaccine. Because #wereinthistogether ! Lets go warriors, lets win this #WarAgainstVirus. Dont forget to take yours soon !( n a special mention to our amazing frontline workers , who were so caring n vigilant n went about doin everything with a smile) THANK YOU (and yes I am eligible to take the vaccine)"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial)

Amitabh Bachchan

Big B got vaccinated on April 2 and shared about the same in his blog. He also tweeted about the same on his official social media handle.

T 3861 -

Got it done !

My CoviD vaccination this afternoon ..

All well .. 🙏 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) April 1, 2021





Salman Khan

Salman Khan too informed his fans about getting the COVID-19 vaccine through a tweet. He wrote, "Took my first dose of vaccine today".

Took my first dose of vaccine today.... — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) March 24, 2021

Saif Ali Khan

Saif Ali Khan too got vaccinated. The actor who recently became a father again was spotted at a COVID vaccine centre in BKC.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Hema Malini

The actress turned politician also got her first shot of COVID-19 vaccine. Sharing took to Twitter to share her pics and wrote, "I have taken the Covid vaccine along with the public at Cooper Hospital."

I have taken the Covid vaccine along with the public at Cooper Hospital pic.twitter.com/PIUXCh2xnp — Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhema) March 6, 2021

What are your thoughts on their tweets and posts? Do let us know.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal