Malaika Arora Strongly Reacts To If She Likes 'Noise' Around Her, Says 'I Am Somebody Who Has...'

In every episode of Moving in With Malaika, Malaika Arora has been open about her private life and unveiled several details that have been unfamiliar to her fans previously.

The latest episode featured her designer pal Vikram Phadnis and her having an important conversation. Vikram asked Malaika if there is anything in her life that she may regret in the future.

He mentioned that he has known her for 25 years and has still not felt that it is up close and personal. He said that she likes all the "noise" around her.

When Malaika asked what "noise" he was referring to, he said, "There is enough noise about you. You get out of a building, the way you walk, it's noise. You attend a function, your outfit, there’s noise. Either you love that noise, or you are creating it yourself because you know it’s relevant."

However, replying to this, Maliaka said, "I am not doing anything to bring anything on. I don't do anything of that sort, I am somebody who has never tried to gain attention, and you know that. I have never done that."

Nevertheless, Vikram kept asking her questions about the same matters to which Malaika responded saying if she should abstain from wearing cosmetics to reduce the fuss around her. However, Vikram maintained that there has been a shift from what she was previously.

Malaika Arora's son, Arhaan Khan, and her sister, Amrita Arora, also showed up on her show in one of the episodes. Arhaan revealed that Amrita is like a second mother to him. "But I think she is promoting to take your spot. She is pushing for the top spot. I am just biased towards Ammu," he said jokingly. Arhaan grinned and added that he was simply teasing her. Malaika retorted that this is his way of getting a reaction from her.

On the show, Arhaan also candidly spoke about Malaika's outfits and admitted that the only thing he and his mom share in common is that they are both the eldest of their respective families.

The mother-son duo had a great time on the show. When an excited Malaika asked her son, "How about devoting an entire day to your mother," he replied, "Let's not get too far ahead of ourselves".

In the episode, Malaika was seen donning a sleeveless top with black and white stripes which she coordinated with a pair of beige pants. Poking fun at Malaika's outfit, Arhaan asked her why she was dressed like a table napkin. He said, "You look like a prison inmate right now," he said.

Arhaan has been pursuing a course in filmmaking in the US and has assisted Karan Johar with his forthcoming movie Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.

Moving In With Malaika, produced by Banijay Asia, is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.