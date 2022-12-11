Malaika Arora Spills Beans On Working With Nora Fatehi, Calls Her ‘Blow Hot Blow Cold’ Person | Watch

Malika Arora and Nora Fatehi seen grooving in the released promo of Moving In With Malaika (Image Credits:@malaikaaroraofficial/Instagram)

A new promo of Moving In With Malaika has been released by the makers of the show, where in the upcoming week Malaika Arora can be seen hanging out with filmmaker-producer Karan Johar, actor-dancer Nora Fatehi, and dancer Terence Lewis.

In the recently released promo clip of Moving In With Malaika, Karan Johar can be seen on the show griller Malaika Arora most hilariously keeping his Koffee With Karan style, just as Malaika refuses to answer his questions, laughing away at the situation.

In the video released by Disney+Hotstar India's official Instagram page, Karan Johar can be seen saying, "How does it feel when your a** is this such a big topic of discussion? Currently who's in your thirst trap? When are you getting married?". Firing back-to-back rapid questions in his style, Malaika soon refuses to answer his questions and jokingly asks him to leave. She says, "This is my couch, this is not even your couch."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Disney+ Hotstar (@disneyplushotstar)

In the second half of the clip, Nora Fatehi takes the scene where Malaika Arora, Nora Fatehi, and Terence Lewis are seated in a restaurant. Soon Malika is seen talking about her thoughts on Nora, where the actress says, "I worked with her a couple of times. I felt she was a 'blow hot, blow cold' kind of a person."

Image Courtesy:@malaikaaroraofficial/Instagram

Choreographer Terence Lewis then joins the conversation suggesting the duo dance together to the famous Malaika's classic song 'Chaiyaa Chaiyaa' from the film 'Dil Se.' Nora Fatehi soon looks upset and says, "I have to give value to myself too you know." She's seen leaving the scene and Terence follows her and calls her, whereas, Malaika Arora is seen sitting and acting to be quite close to fake ignorance to the whole act.

Malaika Arora and Nora Fatehi seen dancing in the latest released promo (Image Courtesy:@malaikaaroraofficial/Instagram)

Keeping a high buzz before its release, the fans of Malaika Arora were highly excited about her digital debut. However, as the episodes are unfolding, people are quoting the show to be too fake. Looking at the comment section, one social media user wrote, "But don't show us scripted stuff. Keep it real! Anyways two Beautiful and Hot women can NVR be on good terms? The Jealousy factor will always be there." Another user called Malaika's acting skills quoting, "Achi overacting hai", while many others said, "Looking so scripted and fake."

Moving In With Malaika started airing last week from Monday on Disney+Hotstar, where prominent personalities from Bollywood including Farah Khan, Karan Johar, Amrita Arora, and more have been spotted on the show.