Malaika Arora Shares Video Montage Featuring Glamorous Pics From 2022; Puts Special Mentions To Beau Arjun, BFF Kareena

Malaika Arora is busy celebrating the New Year with her beau Arjun Kapoor is Rajasthan. In the midst of this, the actress headed to her Instagram handle and dropped a video montage of herself, recalling the previous year in 60 photos.

The pictures compiled up in the video featured some of her glamorous photoshoots from the year 2022, while it also had mentions of two special people in her life, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Arjun Kapoor. "The year that was in 60 photos ….. #bye2022hello2023," wrote the Moving In With Malaika star.

Malaika Arora rang in 2023 with her beau-actor Arjun Kapoor on Monday. The actress headed to her Instagram handle and shared an adorable picture with the Gunday actor on Sunday. The pic featured the duo standing under a tree decorated with several bulbs. The monochromatic picture had Malaika planting a kiss on Arjun Kapoor's cheeks, while the latter simple smiles.

Sharing this loved-up picture, Malaika wrote in the caption, "Hello 2023 …. Love n light…..01.01.23." On the other hand, Arjun also shared the same picture on his Instagram account and captioned it, "Happy 2023 everyone...Let the light guide you this year." Take a look:

During their Rajasthan trip, Malaika and Arjun were accompanied by friends Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal, Kunal Rawal-Arpita Mehta and Mohit Marwah-Antara Motiwala. Sharing a group picture on her photo-blogging side, Malaika wrote, "Love, happiness and eternal sunshine ..... happy 2023."

Arjun Kapoor also shared the same picture on his Instagram account and captioned it, "Bring it on 2023."